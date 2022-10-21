UP natural gas company expects higher winter bills for customers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While many use electricity for power others use natural gas as a way to heat their homes.

Power companies have seen an upward trend in the price of producing and delivering natural gas. Spokesperson for SEMCO Energy, Tim Lubbers attributes this inflation to increased demand.

“You know it’s clean fuel, it’s a lower carbon fuel certainly than coal and a lot of folks want access to it,” Lubbers said.

This higher demand, he said, is not only on the part of individual customers but other power companies as well.

“Over the past several years, a good portion of electricity production has gone from coal to natural gas, and that has driven demand up dramatically as well,” he said.

In addition, Lubbers said SEMCO has had to spend more on natural gas for its customers this year.

“The gas that Semco buys to deliver to its customers was $0.52 a therm and this year it’s about $0.86 a therm,” he said.

As a result, SEMCO customers can likely expect to see a higher number on their winter bills.

“Based on some rough analysis about what normal customers might use in an average month. I think customers can expect their natural gas bill to be about 40 to 50% more than it was last year,” he said.

Lubbers has tips for those who are struggling to keep up with payments. He said the first thing customers can do is reach out to SEMCO.

“They need to call us sooner rather than later,” Lubbers said. “It’s important because folks we understand it’s challenging if you think you’re not going to be able to pay your bill. But we have a customer service team that’s educated on assistance options.”

Lubbers said the best energy-saving practice is proper house maintenance and using heat less when you’re not at home.

