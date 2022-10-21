Unseasonably warm weekend before next system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
An upper-level ridge is moving into the region with a warmer air mass. The next couple of days will be really nice with above-normal temperatures. Our next weather maker is going to be a slow-moving area of low pressure, which will bring rounds of showers to the area starting Sunday night through Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front winds will become strong with gusts near 40mph!

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, upper 50s east

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy with rain showers at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Morning rain showers with windy conditions

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered morning showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s early on

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers in the central and eastern counties

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a little above normal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

