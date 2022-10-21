Unseasonably warm weekend before next system
An upper-level ridge is moving into the region with a warmer air mass. The next couple of days will be really nice with above-normal temperatures. Our next weather maker is going to be a slow-moving area of low pressure, which will bring rounds of showers to the area starting Sunday night through Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front winds will become strong with gusts near 40mph!
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, upper 50s east
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy with rain showers at night
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Morning rain showers with windy conditions
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered morning showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s early on
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers in the central and eastern counties
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a little above normal
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
