St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is celebrating fall this weekend.

St. Joseph’s Parish in Ishpeming will host its 81st annual Fall Bazaar Saturday. The event will feature attractions such as craft vendors, book sales, and food vendors. The bazaar’s main event will be a white elephant sale featuring items that have been donated by the community.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get ahead on Christmas shopping.

“It’s a chance for people to get together, socialize, and get out of the house,” said Ann Trudell, St. Joseph’s Guild president. “It’s a beautiful day and Saturday’s going to be nice. The other thing is if you’re looking for gifts, if you’re looking for items you want, there are so many things here. It will surprise you what we have here.”

St. Joseph’s Fall Bazaar will be this Saturday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 10 a.m.

