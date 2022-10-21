Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests
The front of Escanaba Area Public High School.
UPDATE: Escanaba Public Safety still investigating school bomb threat
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
Six medical students from the U.P. Campus of Michigan State University College of Human...
Medical students receive Mazzuchi Scholarship
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
An officer is being investigated for his role in the Uvalde school shooting response.
Officer gave order to delay Uvalde classroom breach
Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson