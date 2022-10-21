Two injured in multiple vehicle crash in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Several police agencies are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash in Ely Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of County Road 478 and US-41. Traffic is backed up in the area of the crash.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s office, traffic should return to normal around 1:15 p.m.

A deputy on scene said that two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. One person was entrapped inside a vehicle and the jaws of life were used.

Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Police, Ishpeming Township, and EMS are at the scene.

