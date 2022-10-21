Pints for Polio happening Friday
Pour one out to eradicate polio
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research.
Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
