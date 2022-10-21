Pints for Polio happening Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research.

Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.

One of Marquette West Rotary's initiative's is the eradication of global polio.

Click here to learn more about the event and the participating businesses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.