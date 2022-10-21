Pints for Polio happening Friday

Pour one out to eradicate polio
A full beer on a counter
A full beer on a counter(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research.

Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.

One of Marquette West Rotary's initiative's is the eradication of global polio.

Click here to learn more about the event and the participating businesses.

