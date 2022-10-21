NMU Hospitality Management program gets new space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 20 years Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Management program is getting a new home.

Formerly in the NMU Jacobetti Center, it has officially moved to the second floor of the Northern Center. NMU Hospitality Professor Loganne Glendening said the increased visibility in this new location will benefit the students.

“Ensuring that our students have real-time experiences with their customer base is essential to us and that hands-on training,” said Glendening. “That real-world, in-moment experience is what we think we thrive on the most.”

Glendening also said the program was unable to meet its full potential in its old space.

“The Jacobetti Complex was definitely holding programs back,” said Glendening. “In this new facility, we have windows looking into our lab setting and window looking into our restaurant area from the hallway.”

NMU staff said one of the most exciting things about this new establishment is a brand-new training kitchen.

“This training kitchen is intended to house a maximum of 16 students at a time in this training space.,” said Glendening. “We have a total of eight ovens, 54 range top burners in this space as well as a lot of state-of-the-art equipment.”

This NMU student restaurant is set to open in the winter of 2023. It will also have an open house on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house is open to the entire Marquette and NMU community. For more information, please click here.

