Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver.

On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food.

Fremont Police have verified the video to be accurate.

Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.

According to authorities, the Cirigliano family has not been seen nor heard from since last Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.