Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula

Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver.

On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food.

Fremont Police have verified the video to be accurate.

Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.

According to authorities, the Cirigliano family has not been seen nor heard from since last Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Austin Stephens was over 300 pounds and not physically fit to serve but Marine Recruiter Caros...
Escanaba marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests

Latest News

U.P. Bras that Fit sign.
Escanaba bra store helps women after mastectomies, lumpectomies
Crash at intersection of US-41 and County Road 478
Two injured in multiple vehicle crash in Ely Township
We Energies to test hydroelectric power plant sirens Oct. 26
A view from the top of the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Feb. 6, 2022.
Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump