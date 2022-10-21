Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The main staircase at Miners Beach was damaged in storms this week.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore posted on Facebook that the staircase is closed until further notice.

To access the beach, use the staircases on either the west or east ends.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore asks that people do not climb up or down the bluff. Climbing on the bluff will destabilize the area and cause more erosion.

Courtesy: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (WLUC)

