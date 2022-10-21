Medical students receive Mazzuchi Scholarship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six medical students from the U.P. Campus of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine were named recipients of the Mazzuchi Scholarship: Amanda Ziminski, Alexander Stamm, Oliva Wiese, David Klemet, Galloway Thurston, and Kyle Burton.

Criteria for receiving the Mazzuchi Scholarship include the student’s interest in practicing in the U.P., financial need, and specific interests within one of these specialties: emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, hospitalist medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, or psychiatry.

“Our goal is to educate and train our future rural physicians,” said Student Programs Administrator for Upper Peninsula Clinical Campus, Susan Tincknell. “This scholarship is an excellent way to support students that have stated an interest in rural practice in the specialties we absolutely need.”

The scholarship fund, which began providing financial assistance to medical students in 1983, was renamed the Mazzuchi Scholarship in 2006 in honor of Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi, local retired physician, who has served many roles within medical education and healthcare.

About our third-year medical student recipients:

Amanda Ziminksi of Manistique, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Alexander Stamm of Engadine, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Olivia Wiese of Onsted, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Neuroscience from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

David Klemet, of Oak Park, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Galloway Thurston, of St. Ignace, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kyle Burton of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

About Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Upper Peninsula Education Corporation The MSU College of Human Medicine UP Education Corporation works in conjunction with UP Health System-Marquette to coordinate the training of family medicine and psychiatry residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine UP Campus medical students. Since its inception in 1974, 330 medical students and 222 family medicine physicians have graduated from these programs.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.