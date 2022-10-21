Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds fall costume party in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Family Resource Center in Houghton hosted a fall costume party Thursday evening.

Parents and their kids dressed up in a variety of costumes to join in on the fun.

“We’ve been planning it for the last couple of weeks,” said KFRC Family Engagement Specialist Emily Blake. “And the day has finally come.”

The center’s treehouse area allowed kids to participate in several fall-themed activities.

These included ghost bowling, witch hat ring toss, pumpkin carving, as well as enjoying snacks and beverages.

The Center hopes the party allows parents to meet and learn about the Center. It aims to build back visitor numbers post-COVID.

“Our intention, ultimate intention, is to rebuild our family coalition,” continued Blake. “We are starting a little bit from scratch, rebuilding that post-COVID.”

“And then also we want to try to get our name out there more,” added KFRC Family Support Specialist Anne Kotula. “So more families know about the indoor treehouse.”

While this is the first time holding the event, the staff hopes to bring it back next year.

“We would actually like to make it more of a yearly thing,” continued Blake.

For more information on the resource center and upcoming events, check out their Facebook page or visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.