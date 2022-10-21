It’s a fun Friday on Upper Michigan Today

Check out weekend activities, Tia’s spelling bee challenge, and a co-host quiz on episode 145
How well do the co-hosts of Upper Michigan Today know each other?
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... dates are announced for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump, you can take a haunted lighthouse tour, and the Delta County Animal Shelter is putting the fun in fundraiser with a Halloween ‘pawty’.

Plus... drink a beer to raise money for polio awareness.

These 20 Marquette County businesses will donate a portion of their beer sales today.

It’s a fun Friday at the studio. Elizabeth challenges Tia to a spelling quiz.

And the two co-hosts find out how well they know each other.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

