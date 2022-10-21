Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete.

“The roof was in terrible condition,” said " said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”

Adank said he believes the roof would have survived this winter but would have gotten worse. The final cost will be nearly $30,000. The senior center contributed $14,000 and the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) was able to secure the rest.

“The project is fully funded,” said Tamara Juul, DACF Executive Director. “About half is coming from the community here in the Village of Alpha, and the other half comes from Enbridge and the Dickinson Area Community Foundation through a private donor.”

The roof was last replaced 25 years ago. Adank said the senior center is an important cornerstone of the community.

“The seniors from Alpha that patronize this place for years, it is a very important establishment here,” Adank said.

The senior center started in 1997 and only two original members remain. The building used to be a catholic church.

“People from the community baptized their babies here, had weddings here and had funerals here,” said Starr Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Director. “It’s an iconic building.”

Affordable Roofing Experts have been contracted to complete the project. Crews are already halfway done and expect to complete the roof by the end of next week.

