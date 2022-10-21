House fire closes section of West Magnetic Street in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Magnetic Street in Marquette Friday.

Departments responded to 511 W. Magnetic St. at approximately 5:00 p.m. As of 5:20 p.m., a portion of the street was closed while crews worked.

A TV6 reporter on scene said smoke was visibly coming from the eaves of the house, but it appeared that everyone was out.

Marquette City, Marquette Township, and Chocolay Township Fire Departments responded. Marquette City Police, SEMCO, and the Marquette Board of Light and Power were on scene as well.

The cause is unknown at this time. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.