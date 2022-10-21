Houghton Elementary School rocks out with ‘Rock Your School Day’ event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Elementary School rocked out with students for their ‘Rock Your School Day’ event.

Students were welcomed to school Friday morning with live music, a red carpet and paparazzi.

This is the second year holding the event after a successful first year.

“Last year, when we held our event, the kids came to school,” said 1st Grade Teacher and Event Organizer Rebekah Schmidt. “And some of their responses were, ‘This is the best day I’ve ever had in my life,’ or ‘I’ve never had so much fun at school,’ so we knew this was something we wanted to repeat.”

Several grants allowed them to improve upon last’s year event, including the inclusion of a balloon arch and a photo booth.

Students were also treated to live music on the playground from the local band Rewind. There were also demonstrations from Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Mind Trekkers.

Organizers say they hope this event helped make students feel good about who they are and be excited about learning.

“I really hope that when they walked into school this morning, they felt like a rock star,” continued Schmidt. “This is so that they can understand how important they are and how important their learning is. I hope they just feel really good about who they are and about being a student at Houghton Elementary.”

Large and small gift certificates from KC Bonkers Toys and Coffee and Good Times Music were available for lucky winners in each class.

Schmidt says they already have ideas for next year’s event.

“There’s already things in the works for next year,” added Schmidt. “Do we want to go with the rock and roll theme, or will we change things totally? I guess you’ll just have to wait and see.”

