Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“October’s additional food assistance will continue to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” said Governor Whitmer. “The extra $95 monthly payment lowers grocery bills and frees up more of a household’s hard-earned dollars for other essentials—utility bills, gas, and winter coats. Let’s keep working together to put money back in people’s pockets and ensure that our federal tax dollars get sent back to Michigan and are spent in our communities.”

October food assistance payments also will reflect cost-of-living increases for the fiscal year 2023, which begins this month.

In April 2020, some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance under this program. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is necessary every month.

Eligible clients who receive food assistance received the additional benefits on their Bridge Card Oct. 15-24. These benefits are loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Meijer to Offer Discounts on Produce for SNAP Customers

In addition to the extra benefits, Midwest retailer Meijer recently announced that they will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The incentives apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Express locations, and will remain in effect for a year. The first promotional period will run from October 2 – 31 and will provide 10 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, Meijer will provide coupons to its SNAP customers to take similar discounts off future purchases of qualifying produce.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

· One Person: $281 (an increase from $250)

· Two Persons: $516 (an increase from $459)

· Three Persons: $740 (an increase from $658)

· Four Persons: $939 (an increase from $835)

· Five Persons: $1,116 (an increase from $992)

· Six Persons: $1,339 (an increase from $1,190

· Seven Persons: $1,480 (an increase from $1,316)

· Eight Persons: $1,691 (an increase from $1,504

Secured by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow as Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.