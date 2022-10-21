Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.

A music enthusiast shuffles through boxes of records
A music enthusiast shuffles through boxes of records(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show is back in Marquette this weekend.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this Thursday until Sunday. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters and vinyl records. There will also be live music all weekend long. This is Geoff and Jon’s fifth and final pop-up show at Ore Dock Brewing Co. this year.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone at the show.

“People from all walks of life are welcome to come talk to us about the things that we find interesting or the things that they find interesting,” said Geoff Walker, vinyl vendor. “It’s a judgment-free zone. If you like Abba or you like Zappa, I’m happy you like music.”

The record show will continue at Ore Dock Brewing Co. every day until Sunday from noon until close.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would do away with mandatory deer harvest reporting

Latest News

Courtesy: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm
St. Joseph's Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon.
St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar
Michigan State Police car
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula