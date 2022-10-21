Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show is back in Marquette this weekend.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this Thursday until Sunday. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters and vinyl records. There will also be live music all weekend long. This is Geoff and Jon’s fifth and final pop-up show at Ore Dock Brewing Co. this year.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone at the show.

“People from all walks of life are welcome to come talk to us about the things that we find interesting or the things that they find interesting,” said Geoff Walker, vinyl vendor. “It’s a judgment-free zone. If you like Abba or you like Zappa, I’m happy you like music.”

The record show will continue at Ore Dock Brewing Co. every day until Sunday from noon until close.

