Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning

By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather.

“We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids to explore their environment. We want them to learn about all the different kinds of weather we have here in the U.P.,” said Allison Deiter.

Small Wonders uses each week’s theme to not only familiarize students with their world and spark an interest in future passions but also to teach basic skills like writing.

“We get to do fun things we get to make different things with letters and numbers using creative ideas,” said Deiter.

This week, students learned a lot about the water cycle and how it impacts the type of weather they see in the U.P.

“Rain, thunderstorms, clouds,” said Sawyer Brayak, a student at Small Wonders.

One little girl shared some of her favorite themes so far.

“Restaurants, weather, apples,” said Jones Kolich, a student at Small Wonders.

Next week, students will be trick or treating through the building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

