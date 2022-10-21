Escanaba marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One marine recruit from Escanaba is hoping his story can serve as motivation for others who need an extra push.

19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a marine.

“When he said he wanted to be a marine I took that to heart,” Reinhold said. “I said, ‘Hey you want to join the brotherhood, you want to join the family,’ and it meant a lot to me.”

Stephens was over 300 pounds and not physically fit to serve but Reinhold says he always saw potential.

“I was willing to take him under my wing, help him out and show him everything I could,” Reinhold said. “It was worth it. He is an outstanding young man. "

With a little help from Reinhold and a lot of determination and work of his own Stephens lost over one hundred pounds in a year.

“I looked at myself and how I wasn’t where I wanted to be, and I looked at Staff Sergeant Reinhold and Sergeant Kohrs and other marines and I realized I needed to hold myself to a higher standard,” Stephens said.

Stephens says he is excited to join the brotherhood and serve.

“It is a family I am very much jealous of right now and I am excited to be a part of it,” Stephens said.

Reinhold says Stephens’ story is an example of setting a goal and working to reach it.

“For Austin, it wasn’t, ‘I have to lose 100 pounds tomorrow,’ he did it a day at a time,” Reinhold said. “You can’t take the whole situation and accomplish it at once. Make it a goal, set how you are going to get there and just keep pushing.”

Stephens hopes his story inspires others.

“I just hope people see it and they realize they can always do more,” Stephens said. “They can push themselves to a higher standard than they are right now.”

Stephens aims to specialize in cyber security in the marines.

