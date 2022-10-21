Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night.

The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.

It was approved in a four-to-one vote with Mayor Pro-Tempore Karen Moore voting to deny the sale of the property. Under the purchase agreement, North Shore Marine is looking to provide an easement for the relocation of stormwater piping on the property.

“This is super important to keep this process moving,” Escanaba City Council Member Tyler DuBord said. “You have three local developers that want to develop down there. Holding up one holds up two, we need to make sure all three are ready to move and move this project forward for the City of Escanaba.”

The Escanaba City Council will now make sure all of the purchase agreements are signed to the processes that they want to develop.

