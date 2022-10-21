Escanaba bra store helps women after mastectomies, lumpectomies

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As breast cancer awareness month comes to an end, U.P. Bras that Fit is reminding women to get their mammograms because early detection saves lives.

Linda Romps, the owner of the store and breast cancer survivor, says one in eight women will get breast cancer in their life. Because of early detection, seven of those eight will survive.

If you’ve had a mastectomy or a lumpectomy, U.P. Bras that Fit can make custom molds and offer a wide variety of specialized bras.

“I was just going to do this as a second job and it’s kind of snowballed,” said Romps. “Then you had to have an address because you’re billing Medicare and other insurances. So, we got a storefront and I realized I had to quit my day job.”

If you can’t afford a mammogram, click here to learn about the WISEWOMAN program.

U.P. Bras that Fit is along Ludington Street across from the Old Michigan theater.

