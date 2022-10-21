Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump

A view from the top of the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Feb. 6, 2022.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released.

According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2.

The ski club previously announced that it had to postpone its bid to host a World Cup competition.

