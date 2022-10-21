Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released.

According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2.

The ski club previously announced that it had to postpone its bid to host a World Cup competition.

