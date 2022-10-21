Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Negaunee Twp. at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.

After the coats are collected, they will be distributed to families in Michigan at little to no cost.

“[It’s a good program for] people that are going to be in need of winter coats,” said Officer Christian Byar, MSP motor carrier officer. “They can get low-cost to free coats for the upcoming winter.”

MSP asks that folks only donate new and lightly used coats of all sizes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would do away with mandatory deer harvest reporting

Latest News

Courtesy: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm
A music enthusiast shuffles through boxes of records
Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.
St. Joseph's Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon.
St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula