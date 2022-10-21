Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Negaunee Twp. at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.

After the coats are collected, they will be distributed to families in Michigan at little to no cost.

“[It’s a good program for] people that are going to be in need of winter coats,” said Officer Christian Byar, MSP motor carrier officer. “They can get low-cost to free coats for the upcoming winter.”

MSP asks that folks only donate new and lightly used coats of all sizes.

