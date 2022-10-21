Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September.

The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.

Now, the home is looking ahead to future events and more opportunities for donations. Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson said the coming months are the ideal times to donate.

“Veteran’s Day kicks off our busiest donation season. The donations that people give to MVH D.J. Jacobetti allow us to do and give the very best for the veteran members who live here,” Johnson said.

An Amazon wish list is now available where you can donate razors and assorted clothes. You can find the list here. You can coordinate a drop off of donations by contacting by emailing johnsons93@michigan.gov.

