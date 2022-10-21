An “UP”-swing to warm sunshine this weekend
Abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures before fall showers return later Sunday.
Mother Nature brings a summer-like vibe of abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend in Upper Michigan, before fall rain showers and thunderstorms return -- first in the western and southern counties early Sunday evening then spreading east early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts can exceed a quarter-inch.
Rain tapers off during the middle of next week, with temperatures trending towards seasonal fall under a westerly jet stream.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost; light winds 5 to 10 mph
>Lows: 30s/40s (less cold in the Keweenaw Peninsula)
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with south winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph; warm
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms west and south; south winds gusting over 30 mph; warm
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and few thunderstorms; windy and mild
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; breezy and mild
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler
>Highs: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: 50s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated morning rain shower east
>Highs: 50s
