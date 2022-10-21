An “UP”-swing to warm sunshine this weekend

Abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures before fall showers return later Sunday.
Abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures before fall showers return later Sunday.
Abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures before fall showers return later Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mother Nature brings a summer-like vibe of abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend in Upper Michigan, before fall rain showers and thunderstorms return -- first in the western and southern counties early Sunday evening then spreading east early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts can exceed a quarter-inch.

Rain tapers off during the middle of next week, with temperatures trending towards seasonal fall under a westerly jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost; light winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 30s/40s (less cold in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with south winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms west and south; south winds gusting over 30 mph; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and few thunderstorms; windy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated morning rain shower east

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

rain
Unseasonably warm weekend before next system
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to...
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Thursday 10/20/2022
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to...
Thawing out to sunnier autumn weather ahead
light snow
One more cool day then a warmer stretch