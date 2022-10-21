An “UP”-swing to warm sunshine this weekend

Mother Nature brings a summer-like vibe of abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend in Upper Michigan, before fall rain showers and thunderstorms return -- first in the western and southern counties early Sunday evening then spreading east early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts can exceed a quarter-inch.

Rain tapers off during the middle of next week, with temperatures trending towards seasonal fall under a westerly jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost; light winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 30s/40s (less cold in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with south winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms west and south; south winds gusting over 30 mph; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and few thunderstorms; windy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated morning rain shower east

>Highs: 50s

