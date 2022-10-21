Air service now available for Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital patients

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium is now able to receive air service directly to its campus.

This was after Aspirus Keweenaw ED/ICU Services Supervisor Christina Verran identified it as a need.

Before this, patients could only be flown out of the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

“It’s a lot more stressful on the patient when you need to bring them out of the hospital, load them into an ambulance, take them out to the airport and then load them into an aircraft,” said Aspirus MedEvac Regional Manager Charles Kotke. “Christina identified that if we can be landing right here at the hospital, it would be much more beneficial to the patients.”

The hospital will use the northern staff parking lot as a landing zone for Guardian Flight and Aspirus MedEvac helicopters.

This will be done in collaboration with the Laurium and Calumet Fire and Police Departments.

Verran has taken steps to ensure the lot will be cleared before the flights arrive.

“We’d send out a page overhead to make sure that the parking lot is cleared of all vehicles,” said Verran. “We’d then send a page out to the local fire department and call the local police department, have them come in and set up the landing zone.”

A helicopter could arrive in just over an hour to deliver patients to other facilities. This would include Marquette and more specialized care units in other states.

“These patients that we’re flying need specialty care, tertiary care,” continued Kotke. “They need highly specialized physicians and teams. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have the need to fly those patients.”

Verran is now taking steps to have the lot prepared for night-time flights. This includes the installation of helipad lights around the parking lot.

“Once we have the lights, we’re looking at having night-time pickups happen,” said Kotke. “As soon as we have everything in place and have the process in place to make sure we can do it safely.”

