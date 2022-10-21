2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland.

No names are being released until arraignment.

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives developed information that suspects were bringing in large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Detectives determined the suspects were heading back from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Oct. 20 and set up surveillance.

The vehicle was located on M-28 near Wakefield. Shortly after, UPSET conducted a traffic stop near Bergland with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield post.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, troopers saw the man throw something out the passenger window. Detectives along with an MSP K-9 were able to recover a package that contained a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The female suspect is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants and a meth-related charge. The male suspect was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants and his meth-related charge.

The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s Office and charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, are expected.

UPSET was assisted by the MSP-Hometown Security Team, the MSP-Wakefield Post, the MSP-Calumet Post and Lahti Towing.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002. Or, you can leave a tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.

