Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After supporting the original version of the legislation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would reduce the penalty for hunters who don’t complete required deer harvest reporting.

Whitmer says the measure was changed and does not mirror its original intent. The bill was amended to limit the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission to collect information. The Republican-led legislature passed the bill last month. The Democratic governor says she looks forward to continued conversations on how the legislature can decriminalize the failure to report deer harvests.

Beginning this year, deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest to the DNR within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer.

Below is the governor’s veto letter, sent on Oct. 14:

“After hearing from hundreds of avid deer hunters and conservation groups, I am returning Enrolled House Bill 6354 to you without my signature.

“As introduced, HB 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest by reducing penalties from a misdemeanor and possible jail time to a civil infraction. My administration supported this bill and called for its passage.

“As enrolled, the bill does not mirror its original intent. The bill was amended to limit the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission ability to collect timely, high-quality information on deer harvests, hindering the state’s ability to scientifically manage our deer population and reducing opportunities for the public and Michigan’s hunters to participate in decisions around wildlife management.

“I look forward to continued conversations on how we can decriminalize the failure to report deer harvests--something only the legislature can do.”

