The UPside - Oct. 17, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of veterans in Ontonagon are ensuring those who have served our nation can have a military funeral service.

When a veteran passes away in Ontonagon County, the Ontonagon County Veterans Association is there to perform military funeral services for the fallen veteran. Generally, between 15-30 veterans attend in uniform and bring a commander, a bugler, a Chaplin, and even a full rifle squad with seven rifles.

Giving our fallen veterans the final sendoff they deserve, is why the Ontonagon County Veterans Association is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

