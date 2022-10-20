The UPside - Oct. 10, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center first opened in 1983 when community members wanted some type of youth center.

A mission was created to provide a safe environment for local and visiting youth and adults to come together for fun, cultural, artistic activities, and enrichment. The center has no full-time employees and is run almost entirely by volunteers with funding from grants and donations by the community.

The Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year is a wine and beer tasting event on Oct.15. Along with basket raffles, appetizers, and refreshments, several wines are featured as well as beer from Alpha Brewing Company. Hundreds of area residents take part in the programs throughout the year, making the Crystal Falls Contemporary Center this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

