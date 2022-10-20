The UPside - Aug. 15, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Marquette County Junior Golf Association
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in the Marquette County Junior Golf Association have been learning to golf on area courses since 2000.

For 6 weeks the golfers get to compete with players of similar abilities, then see how they can do in the finals at the end. The program keeps the costs low, to give more youth an opportunity to give the sport of golf a try.

This year there are 240 junior golfers signed up ranging in age from 3 years old to 18.  It takes a lot of people volunteering to make this possible.  Giving kids a chance to get outside and learn to golf is why Marquette County Junior Golf Association is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

