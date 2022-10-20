UP residents could see higher rates due to higher energy costs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. power companies are seeing rising costs in energy production.

The cost of energy is on the mind of many U.P. power customers going into winter. This year providers like Cloverland Electric have seen rising expenses for various reasons. The CEO of Cloverland, Mike Heise said one increase is from a common device.

“Everything that we’ve purchased for the last five years has gone up considerably. So that transformer that hangs in your backyard, you know back in 2020 that costs us about $700, that same transformer now costs us over $2,000,” Heise said.

Heise said after discussions and a study, Cloverland customers could see a rate increase in January of next year.

“Essentially, we commissioned the study and the board last month accepted the recommendations for the study. Which was essentially a 5.4% increase for residential and commercial accounts and then a 4% increase for our large commercial accounts,” Heise said.

With costs being up, a spokesperson for We Energies, Alison Trouy says its customers could also see higher rates.

“So we’re estimating that the average customer is going to pay about $25 to $35 more per month to heat their homes this winter,” Trouy said.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power said customers could see an increase as a direct result of higher natural gas prices in the overall market.

The BLP says it is continually evaluating ways to keep fuel costs down and minimize the impact that rising fuel costs have on customers.

“When natural gas doubles in the course of a year, that’s going to affect our overall costs to generate that power and buy it on the MISO power grid,” MBLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter said.

The utilities said rising expenses will not impact their response to storms and outages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.