Thawing out to sunnier autumn weather ahead

Aside from isolated rain chances Friday, from a Canadian Prairies system brushing the U.P., it is a sunnier, milder autumn weather stretch into the weekend -- steered in by a strong southwesterly winds. A warmer-than-typical trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow east, with the Western and Central U.P. with few to scattered rain and snow during early Thursday morning; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 20s/40 (colder interior, less cold near the Lake Superior shore)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray rain rain shower; mild with southwest winds 15 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; breezy; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, plus chance mixed rain and snow showers west; showers diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

