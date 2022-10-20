Thawing out to sunnier autumn weather ahead
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to the U.P.
Aside from isolated rain chances Friday, from a Canadian Prairies system brushing the U.P., it is a sunnier, milder autumn weather stretch into the weekend -- steered in by a strong southwesterly winds. A warmer-than-typical trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow east, with the Western and Central U.P. with few to scattered rain and snow during early Thursday morning; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
>Lows: 20s/40 (colder interior, less cold near the Lake Superior shore)
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray rain rain shower; mild with southwest winds 15 mph gusting over 30 mph
>Highs: 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy
>Highs: 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; breezy; mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; windy
>Highs: 60s/70
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, plus chance mixed rain and snow showers west; showers diminishing late; breezy
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower
>Highs: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: 50s
