Thawing out to sunnier autumn weather ahead

Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to the U.P.
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to...
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to the U.P.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Aside from isolated rain chances Friday, from a Canadian Prairies system brushing the U.P., it is a sunnier, milder autumn weather stretch into the weekend -- steered in by a strong southwesterly winds. A warmer-than-typical trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow east, with the Western and Central U.P. with few to scattered rain and snow during early Thursday morning; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 20s/40 (colder interior, less cold near the Lake Superior shore)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray rain rain shower; mild with southwest winds 15 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; breezy; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, plus chance mixed rain and snow showers west; showers diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

light snow
One more cool day then a warmer stretch
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 10/19/2022
Lake effect snow and showers taper off to a gradual autumn warmup towards the weekend.
Lingering lake effect snow and rain before ‘fall’-ing back to milder autumn weather
nicer stretch
Lake effect snow lingers for some