Surplus Outlet in Houghton celebrates 60 years of business

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Located on Shelden Avenue in Houghton, Surplus Outlet is celebrating its 60th anniversary in business.

As an outdoor retailer, the business focuses on selling jackets, boots and other outdoor goods.

“We’re focused on outdoor lifestyles,” said Co-Owner Connie Gaff. “And a little bit of everything from a Michigan Tech sticker or a Houghton t-shirt, as well as all the outdoor goods you need to survive in the U.P.”

Surplus Outlet originally opened in 1962 at 400 Shelden Avenue, before being moved to its current location in the 1970′s.

Started by Hans and Erna Seligman and Bill Hodge, their shares would be purchased by John and Barb McRae. They would fully own the store in 1998.

Connie and Tina, their daughters, worked in the store before becoming co-owners in 2018.

“Between the two of us, six of our children have all worked here though high school and college and stuff like that,” said Co-Owner Tina Jurkanis. “And they continue to help out and support the family business and everything, so that’s kind of fun. It’s now going on to the third generation.”

To celebrate, the owners have a number of specials and prizes available.

“We’re doing ten days of in-store specials, so every day is going to be different,” continued Jurkanis. “Then we’re doing a raffle where we’re giving the grand prize as a $500 shopping spree, and then we have from all of the vendors who have donated from work boots to t-shirts to sweatshirts to jackets, that we have 50 or 60 prizes that we’ll be raffling off after the end of the 10 days.

Surplus Outlet is also a member of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC), which congratulates the business for its achievement.

“They’re a staple. They’ve been here for 60 years now, and is a great place to go,” said K.CC Board Member Shanno Vairo. “I know our tourists love to go there, and the Chamber really appreciates their membership and is very excited for them.”

Registration for the prizes runs until Halloween. Visit Surplus Outlet to register.

