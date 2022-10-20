Superior Central Schools hosts suicide prevention assembly

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school hosted an assembly about mental health Thursday.

Kevin Hines is a filmmaker, storyteller, and motivational speaker. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 25 people to survive the jump. Hines now travels the world to share his story and promote hope, healing and recovery. He spoke to middle and high schoolers at Superior Central Schools about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.

Superior Central Schools’ superintendent, Bill Valima, says Hines’ message is important for students to hear.

“I think it’s so important to talk to kids about their mental health and let them know that they’re not alone,” said Valima. “There’s always somebody they can talk to.”

Kevin Hines will be speaking again Thursday at William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising. The event will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free for all public to attend. It is part of the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.

