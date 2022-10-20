Superior Central Schools hosts fire prevention event

A firefighter helps an elementary student operate a firehose
A firefighter helps an elementary student operate a firehose(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. elementary students learned about fire safety Thursday.

The Rock River Township Fire Department held a fire prevention event at Superior Central Schools. Every year, the fire department visits the school so elementary students can meet firefighters, explore fire trucks and learn how to prevent fires. This year, students got the opportunity to use a firehose.

Superior Central Schools Superintendent Bill Valima says it is important to be prepared for emergencies.

“It’s something that I always think about because you just never know when there’ll be an emergency,” said Valima. “You should be prepared for that. It’s great that [the fire department] will come in and help us with that.”

This fire prevention event comes just in time for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was celebrated last week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Gradual warming, increased sunshine this weekend as southwest winds steer mild fall weather to...
Thawing out to sunnier autumn weather ahead
A bank that serves the Southern U.P. and Northeast Wisconsin said it has seen an increase in...
Wisconsin-based bank offers scam protection tips amid increase in cases
The Brownstone Inn
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over