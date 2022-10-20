Superior Central Schools hosts fire prevention event

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. elementary students learned about fire safety Thursday.

The Rock River Township Fire Department held a fire prevention event at Superior Central Schools. Every year, the fire department visits the school so elementary students can meet firefighters, explore fire trucks and learn how to prevent fires. This year, students got the opportunity to use a firehose.

Superior Central Schools Superintendent Bill Valima says it is important to be prepared for emergencies.

“It’s something that I always think about because you just never know when there’ll be an emergency,” said Valima. “You should be prepared for that. It’s great that [the fire department] will come in and help us with that.”

This fire prevention event comes just in time for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was celebrated last week.

