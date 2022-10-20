Suicide Prevention speaking event to be in Alger County Thursday evening

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Award-winning Brain Health advocate and best-selling author Kevin Hines will be speaking Thursday at William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising.

The event will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free for all public to attend. The event is part of the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.

