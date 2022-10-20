St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift.

Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.

“We are going to strip these floors and they will be all refinished with a nice glossy finish that we can maintain and keep clean,” said Trotochaud. “We are going to paint the entire inside of the store. We are taking over on the other side here and moving a wall out about 9 feet and as we move that out everything behind that will be back of the house, that will be my assembly line.”

Trotochaud said that in later phases a second part of the store will be closed off as a separate space. St. Vincent Marquette District Manager Karen Reese explained what phase two will look like.

“We will also be doing fundraisers with the public to raise the old part of the building and to eventually in faze three replace that space so that we have enough space to cover all of our programs,” said Reese.

These programs include things like assisting low-income families with rent, transportation, food, shelter, utilities, prescriptions, and other necessities.

Renovations will begin on October 26 and the store will be closed through mid-November. The St. Vincent De Paul’s Thrift store is also having a sale for the remainder of this week where everything is 50% off.

