Rocky Horror Show returns to Masonic Theatre... with a twist

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cult-classic musical is making its return to Marquette tomorrow, but this production comes with a twist.

The musical set and theatre itself will be decorated like a haunted house.

It’s the same storyline and characters you already know, but the show’s actors will be dressed as characters from other popular Halloween media.

The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Masonic Theater October 21.

One constant that’s shined through on the Rocky stage for the last 21 years... actor Bobby Glenn Brown, aka Frank-n-Furter.

The Rocky Horror Show opens Friday, October 21st at the Masonic Theatre.

The show will run Oct. 21-23, and again Oct. 28-31 at 7:00 p.m. There will be midnight showings on October 22, 23, 29, and 30.

You can purchase tickets at matimqt.org.

