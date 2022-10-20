Pints For Polio 2022 to raise awareness, donations for polio research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event aiming to raise awareness and donations for polio research is set take place this Friday across Marquette County.

Marquette Rotary, Marquette West Rotary, and the breakfast Rotary Group are collaborating for this annual “Pints For Polio” fundraiser. It’s happening at 20 different Marquette County locations from 2 pm until close. Digs in Downtown Marquette is one of the businesses.

This fundraiser started locally just four years ago. It is intended to spread awareness about the disease and raise some money thanks to the generosity of local businesses. Marquette West Rotary’s president, Kyle Danek, expressed what this fundraiser entails.

“The fundraiser is partnering with 20 Marquette County organization establishments, who are pledging to donate 25 cents for every pint of beer poured or any alcoholic drink to donate back to the Polio plus foundation,” said Danek.

Last year, this event raised $2,000 altogether and Danek said this year he hopes it collects $2,500.

