Packers seeking tree for Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to a press release, anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is encouraged to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why their tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season.

Proposals and photos can be submitted for consideration online. Proposals should include a photo of the tree and can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Packers will arrange for the tree to be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Monday, Nov. 28. The owner of the selected tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Lions game on Jan. 7 or 8, 2023.

The event, free to the public, will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium, and feature cookie decorating, holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and area high school choirs performing holiday music. The event will move out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree later in the evening.

Families attending the Festival of Lights are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.