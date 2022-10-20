One more cool day then a warmer stretch

A weak trough is moving across the area this morning with some light snow showers. This comes to an end by midday. Then, clouds will continue to decrease during the afternoon. An upper level ridge will bring unseasonably warmer air to the region this weekend. This comes to a halt with a strong system on Monday. It’s going to bring widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds!

Today: Morning snow showers with clouds decreasing

>Highs: Low 40s north, upper 40s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny early on with clouds increasing during the afternoon and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Monday: Widespread rain with windy conditions

>Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

