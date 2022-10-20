One more cool day then a warmer stretch
A weak trough is moving across the area this morning with some light snow showers. This comes to an end by midday. Then, clouds will continue to decrease during the afternoon. An upper level ridge will bring unseasonably warmer air to the region this weekend. This comes to a halt with a strong system on Monday. It’s going to bring widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds!
Today: Morning snow showers with clouds decreasing
>Highs: Low 40s north, upper 40s south
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny early on with clouds increasing during the afternoon and much warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s
Monday: Widespread rain with windy conditions
>Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°
Tuesday: Scattered rain showers in the morning
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
