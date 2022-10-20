More than music: Marquette band seeks social justice with its compositions
Tune into Soul Responsibility on Upper Michigan Today episode 144
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know Northern Michigan University’s new president, catch nationally-renowned suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines at Munising’s Mather Elementary, and pick up your free winter gear at Silver Creek Church.
Plus... tune into this big band with a big mission. 5/7 members of Soul Responsibility chat with Elizabeth and Tia about their group’s goals.
Soul Responsibility created two music videos to debut on Upper Michigan Today.
Watch and listen to “Soul Responsibility” here:
Watch and listen to “Change our Ways” here:
Soul Responsibility will be performing at the Ore Dock Brewery’s costume party on October 29 from 9 to midnight.
You can keep up with the band on Facebook and Instagram by searching Soul Responsibility Band.
