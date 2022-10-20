More than music: Marquette band seeks social justice with its compositions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know Northern Michigan University’s new president, catch nationally-renowned suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines at Munising’s Mather Elementary, and pick up your free winter gear at Silver Creek Church.

Elizabeth and Tia run through the news of the day before welcoming Soul Responsibility into the studio

Plus... tune into this big band with a big mission. 5/7 members of Soul Responsibility chat with Elizabeth and Tia about their group’s goals.

5 members of Soul Responsibility stop by the UMT studio on a mission to make the world around them a better place

Soul Responsibility created two music videos to debut on Upper Michigan Today.

Watch and listen to “Soul Responsibility” here:

Videography was done by Nels Lindquist, Sound Engineering by Dan Zini

Watch and listen to “Change our Ways” here:

Combining funky, fun sounds with real, honest issues - that's the mission behind Soul Responsibility

Soul Responsibility will be performing at the Ore Dock Brewery’s costume party on October 29 from 9 to midnight.

You can keep up with the band on Facebook and Instagram by searching Soul Responsibility Band.

