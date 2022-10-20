More than music: Marquette band seeks social justice with its compositions

Tune into Soul Responsibility on Upper Michigan Today episode 144
5/7 band members of Soul Responsibility appear on Upper Michigan Today episode 144.
5/7 band members of Soul Responsibility appear on Upper Michigan Today episode 144.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know Northern Michigan University’s new president, catch nationally-renowned suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines at Munising’s Mather Elementary, and pick up your free winter gear at Silver Creek Church.

Elizabeth and Tia run through the news of the day before welcoming Soul Responsibility into the studio

Plus... tune into this big band with a big mission. 5/7 members of Soul Responsibility chat with Elizabeth and Tia about their group’s goals.

5 members of Soul Responsibility stop by the UMT studio on a mission to make the world around them a better place

Soul Responsibility created two music videos to debut on Upper Michigan Today.

Watch and listen to “Soul Responsibility” here:

Videography was done by Nels Lindquist, Sound Engineering by Dan Zini

Watch and listen to “Change our Ways” here:

Combining funky, fun sounds with real, honest issues - that's the mission behind Soul Responsibility

Soul Responsibility will be performing at the Ore Dock Brewery’s costume party on October 29 from 9 to midnight.

You can keep up with the band on Facebook and Instagram by searching Soul Responsibility Band.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests
Last year's 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home...
Packers seeking tree for Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field
Watch it first on UMT
UMT Episode 144, Part 4: Debut of Change Our Ways by Soul Responsibility
The group produced a music video exclusively for UMT
UMT Episode 144, Part 3: Soul Responsibility exclusive music video