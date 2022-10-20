Michigan State Police seek family last seen Sunday exhibiting ‘paranoid behaviors’

Police said their cell phones have been turned off.
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FREMONT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers and officers with the Fremont Police Department are seeking a missing West Michigan family of four.

According to authorities, Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning. Family members said this is uncharacteristic of the Cirigliano family.

Michigan State Police said the family contains two teenage boys who have autism.

Police said 51-year-old Anthony John Cirigliano was exhibiting “paranoid behaviors” Sunday. Since then, police said family pets and a family member with dementia who requires full-time care had been left unattended.

Their cell phones have been turned off.

“We don’t see any signs of a struggle or any signs of foul play. There are no signs of a struggle inside the home,” said Fremont police chief Tim Rodwell. “But it’s just everyone we talked to, whether they be a lifelong friend to Suzette or family members, they’ve all described this to be extremely abnormal behavior.”

Rodwell said Cirigliano was talking about the 9/11 attacks in front of police officers who visited the family Sunday morning.

Police said they might be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the license plate DJL1982.

Police provided a stock photo of a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna, similar to the one the family...
Police provided a stock photo of a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna, similar to the one the family could be using.

Police describe the missing family as follows:

AgeHeightWeightHair color
Anthony “Tony” John Cirigliano515 feet, 6 inches180 lbsBrown
Suzette Lee Cirigliano515 feet, 9 inches120 lbsBlond
Brandon Michael Cirigliano195 feet, 8 inches120 lbsBrown
Noah Alexander Cirigliano155 feet, 6 inches120 lbsBrown

Anyone who with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.

More: Missing In Michigan

