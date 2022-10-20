Meet NMU’s incoming president
Brock Tessman will become NMU’s president in 2023
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will have a new face behind the president’s desk.
Dr. Brock Tessman’s will start as NMU’s 17th president on February 1. Interim president Kerri Schuiling will continue to serve until then.
Coming from Montana, the natural beauty and small communities are a familiar sight to Dr. Tessman.
