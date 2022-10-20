Meet NMU’s incoming president

Brock Tessman will become NMU’s president in 2023
Brock Tessman, NMU's incoming President
Brock Tessman, NMU's incoming President(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will have a new face behind the president’s desk.

Dr. Brock Tessman’s will start as NMU’s 17th president on February 1. Interim president Kerri Schuiling will continue to serve until then.

A reception was recently held where people could meet Dr. Brock Tessman.

Coming from Montana, the natural beauty and small communities are a familiar sight to Dr. Tessman.

After a challenging stretch for NMU, Dr. Brock Tessman plans to continue the positive momentum from Dr. Kerri Schuiling.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Brock Tessman.

