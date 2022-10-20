Marquette Township DDA hears public input at open house

Marquette Township DDA Open House
Marquette Township DDA Open House(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Downtown Development Authority hosted an open house about its downtown development plan. Jason McCarthy, the Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, led the short presentation Thursday on the DDA development plan.

The plan contains a number of projects including non-motorized path connectors, park property acquisition and development and the beautification of the US-41 median.

“Hopefully the DDA is able to step up and provide seed money for grant opportunities,” McCarthy said. “We hope that the projects that we’ve identified are not projects that are solely funded by the DDA but just supplemented with grant money.”

The Marquette Township DDA hosted three open houses Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

Surplus Outlet in Houghton is celebrating its 60th anniversary of business with daily specials...
Surplus Outlet in Houghton celebrates 60 years of business
TV6's Grace Blair finds out what "Weather Week" is all about at Small Wonders Preschool in...
Weather weeks goes to Small Wonders Preschool in Escanaba
sign.
The Ghost of Lighthouse Point tours has begun
TV6's Justin Van't Hof speaks to a marine recruit who lost a lot of weight to serve his country.
Marine Recruit loses 100 lbs in journey to serve
On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan...
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette