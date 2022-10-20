Marquette Township DDA hears public input at open house

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Downtown Development Authority hosted an open house about its downtown development plan. Jason McCarthy, the Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, led the short presentation Thursday on the DDA development plan.

The plan contains a number of projects including non-motorized path connectors, park property acquisition and development and the beautification of the US-41 median.

“Hopefully the DDA is able to step up and provide seed money for grant opportunities,” McCarthy said. “We hope that the projects that we’ve identified are not projects that are solely funded by the DDA but just supplemented with grant money.”

The Marquette Township DDA hosted three open houses Thursday.

