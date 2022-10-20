Houghton County distributes ARPA funding in special meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners sat down Wednesday morning to discuss the remaining funds received from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The county received $6,931,199 in recovery funds from the act earlier this year.

“We’ve been doing this monthly,” said County Commissioner Roy Britz. “And as we discuss things and the needs of what’s in the county, we vote on how to spend them.”

At the start of the meeting, approximately $1,760,000 remained from the plan.

$20,000 was earmarked for upgrades in the County Clerk’s office. A new counter and three workstations will be built for the office workers.

“I’m very excited about this,” said Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds Jennifer Kelly. “Everybody will be more towards the front than how you can see it as now. So, we’ll able to assist the public very easily, and hopefully get them in and out at a very good rate.”

$200,000 was committed to expanding childcare in Houghton County by reaching out and formulating a plan with local childcare providers.

The board also approved $400,000 for the District Court and Magistrate’s Office for security upgrades.

These include the redistribution of court space and additional entrances.

“It affects our staff, our defendants that are coming through and also the public that are utilizing our services,” said 97th District Court Administrator Niki Jollimore. “We were in dire need of those upgrades.”

Finally, $500,000 was set aside for the Sharon Avenue property recently acquired by the county.

They plan on improving the existing property for future use.

“We’re not looking at building anything, the public has to approve of it,” continued Britz. “But we are looking with this money here for the engineering of the existing buildings and how we can utilize them for the future betterment of the county.”

The county has roughly $636,000 of its ARPA money remaining.

