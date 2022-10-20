Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan University, as attendees met for Grow and Lead’s 17th annual nonprofit conference.

Grow and Lead is a nonprofit dedicated to helping other U.P. organizations and CEO Amy Quinn said this event serves many purposes.

“To provide inspiration, training, networking and hopefully let nonprofit executives, staff and volunteers just have a day to be with each other and to also be rejuvenated into the work that they do,” said Quinn.

The conference featured breakout workshops, sessions, resources, and a special guest. Keynote speaker Beth Kanter said she wants to help nonprofit employees and leaders find a work-life balance.

She then asked, “If you can’t take care of yourself how can you take care of a community?”

“There’s a shift now to focus on being in the workplace as well as giving employees a life outside of work,” said Kanter. “It’s not goofing off at work or slacking or anything it’s really important to replenish and refuel so they can serve the community better.”

While many organizations were returners, a few nonprofits attended the conference for the first time. Sisu Dark Horse president Jovan Mercado said it has benefited him as a leader.

“I learned that a lot of the struggles that I’m facing are not because I’m a bad leader but it’s because nonprofits are hard,” said Mercado. “It’s a hard business and in order to chase the mission, we need to equip ourselves with the resources necessary to attack our specified missions.”

Organizers said nonprofits typically have limited resources which can be a challenge when trying to accomplish big things. However, they emphasize that not taking time for yourself will only make things harder.

