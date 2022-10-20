GINCC to host annual Oktoberfest Gala and silent auction

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 12th annual Oktoberfest Gala later this month. The gala is a major fundraiser for the non-profit chamber of commerce which works to promote economic growth and support businesses on the west end of Marquette County.

Now the chamber’s silent auction is up and online. You can bid on items donated by local businesses as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce.

“It’s one of our main fundraisers, the donations are from the businesses, a lot of our membership donates things for the auction and our other fundraisers too, but, this is something that we’re using to kick off the year, get us through 2022 and into 2023,” said Bob Hendrickson GINCC executive director.

The 12th annual GINCC Oktoberfest Gala is on Oct. 26 at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. The event goes from 5:30-8 p.m.

