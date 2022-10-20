GINCC to host annual Oktoberfest Gala and silent auction

GINCC logo
GINCC logo(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 12th annual Oktoberfest Gala later this month. The gala is a major fundraiser for the non-profit chamber of commerce which works to promote economic growth and support businesses on the west end of Marquette County.

Now the chamber’s silent auction is up and online. You can bid on items donated by local businesses as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce.

“It’s one of our main fundraisers, the donations are from the businesses, a lot of our membership donates things for the auction and our other fundraisers too, but, this is something that we’re using to kick off the year, get us through 2022 and into 2023,” said Bob Hendrickson GINCC executive director.

The 12th annual GINCC Oktoberfest Gala is on Oct. 26 at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. The event goes from 5:30-8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

MRS
Michigan Rehabilitation Services promotes National Disability Workplace Awareness Month
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests
Last year's 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home...
Packers seeking tree for Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field
Watch it first on UMT
UMT Episode 144, Part 4: Debut of Change Our Ways by Soul Responsibility