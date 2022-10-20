The Ghost of Lighthouse Point tours has begun

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday, the Marquette Maritime Museum is hosting its 4th annual ‘Ghost of Lighthouse Point’ haunted tour.

After Thursday you still have this Friday and Saturday to experience this event. Museum Director Hilary Billman goes on to describe what the tour will entail.

“It is a walking ghost tour through lighthouse park, it starts in the parking lot and goes through some of our buildings up through the lighthouse and ends up back at the Maritime Museum,” said Billman. “What we think is fun is that all of the ghosts are based on real characters from Marquette’s history.”

This event will also have a booth outside where you can purchase tickets. There will be activities for kids as well as Coast Guard recruiting info for whoever is interested the event will feature a haunted tour that will start at 7 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. the tour will be kid friendly. Once the clock hits eight only kids 12 and up will be allowed on the tour.

General admission is $10 and one canned good for people 12 and up. It’s $8 for N.M.U students and one canned good and $5 for one canned good for children under 12.

