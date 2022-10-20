The Ghost of Lighthouse Point tours has begun

sign.
sign.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday, the Marquette Maritime Museum is hosting its 4th annual ‘Ghost of Lighthouse Point’ haunted tour.

After Thursday you still have this Friday and Saturday to experience this event. Museum Director Hilary Billman goes on to describe what the tour will entail.

“It is a walking ghost tour through lighthouse park, it starts in the parking lot and goes through some of our buildings up through the lighthouse and ends up back at the Maritime Museum,” said Billman. “What we think is fun is that all of the ghosts are based on real characters from Marquette’s history.”

This event will also have a booth outside where you can purchase tickets. There will be activities for kids as well as Coast Guard recruiting info for whoever is interested the event will feature a haunted tour that will start at 7 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. the tour will be kid friendly. Once the clock hits eight only kids 12 and up will be allowed on the tour.

General admission is $10 and one canned good for people 12 and up. It’s $8 for N.M.U students and one canned good and $5 for one canned good for children under 12.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Superior air rescue
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

Latest News

Surplus Outlet in Houghton is celebrating its 60th anniversary of business with daily specials...
Surplus Outlet in Houghton celebrates 60 years of business
TV6's Grace Blair finds out what "Weather Week" is all about at Small Wonders Preschool in...
Weather weeks goes to Small Wonders Preschool in Escanaba
TV6's Justin Van't Hof speaks to a marine recruit who lost a lot of weight to serve his country.
Marine Recruit loses 100 lbs in journey to serve
On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan...
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette